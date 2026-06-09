Mumbai: Western Railway Revises Train Numbers & Departure Timings Of 3 Outstation Trains From Bandra Terminus; Check Details

Mumbai: Western Railway Revises Train Numbers & Departure Timings From Bandra Terminus - Details Here |

Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced changes to the train numbers and departure timings of three trains departing from Mumbai's Bandra Terminus (BDTS). The revised schedule came into effect in late May 2026.

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Train No. 09622 (BDTS–Ajmer Superfast Express), which operates on Monday, has been renumbered as 19626 and will now depart at 8.35 am, from the earlier 9.30 am.

Similarly, Train No. 09654 (BDTS–Ajmer Superfast Express), which operates on Sunday, has been renumbered as 20996 and will depart at 2.40 pm from the earlier 2.30 pm.

Train No. 02133 (BDTS–Jabalpur Superfast Express) has been renumbered as 20163 and will now depart at 4.30 pm from the earlier 5.15 pm. The train runs only on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has also decided to extend the trips of special trains operating on special fare between Mumbai Central–Indore and Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad routes. The decision was taken considering the additional passenger rush and to ensure smoother travel arrangements for commuters planning journeys on these sectors.

As per the announcement, Train No. 09085 Mumbai Central–Indore AC Superfast Special will now run on extended trips up to July 27, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09086 Indore–Mumbai Central AC Superfast Special has been extended up to July 28, 2026.

Western Railway has also extended services of Train No. 09087 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad AC Superfast Special up to July 29, 2026, while Train No. 09088 Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central AC Superfast Special will continue operations up to July 30, 2026.

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