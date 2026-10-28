Mumbai: Western Railway Removes 28 Encroachments At Ram Mandir To Facilitate Borivali–Virar Line Expansion

Western Railway clears encroachments near Ram Mandir station to facilitate track expansion | File Photo

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: Western Railway has removed 28 encroachments from its land on the eastern side of Ram Mandir station to clear hurdles for the expansion of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Borivali and Virar. The demolition drive was carried out on Tuesday with support from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), city police and other railway departments.

Joint Team Conducts Demolition Drive

The operation involved 43 RPF personnel, five city police personnel, staff from the concerned railway departments and 22 workers from the contractor. A JCB machine was used to remove the encroachments.

The action is part of the railway’s efforts to clear land required for infrastructure projects aimed at improving the capacity of Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

For years, encroachments on railway land have posed challenges to planned expansion and infrastructure works across Mumbai. Clearing these spaces is expected to help railway authorities move ahead with projects that require additional land, including new tracks, station infrastructure upgrades and the development of railway terminals.

A railway official said inspections were also underway at other sensitive locations in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to identify encroachments on railway land. Further action would be taken wherever such obstructions are found, the official said.

Borivali–Virar Expansion To Boost Capacity

The Borivali–Virar fifth and sixth line project is aimed at expanding the capacity of the suburban railway network on the Western Railway corridor, which caters to large numbers of daily commuters.

Additional lines can help improve the separation of train operations and create more scope for running services, subject to the completion of associated infrastructure and operational arrangements.

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With passenger demand continuing to put pressure on the suburban network, freeing up railway land remains an important step in executing expansion projects.

The latest drive at Ram Mandir is part of a broader effort to remove physical hurdles and facilitate the timely completion of railway infrastructure works across the Mumbai region.

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