Mumbai: Western Railway Opens ATVM Facilitator Jobs To General Public For First Time; Inviting Applications For 175 Posts Across 36 Stations

Western Railway has invited applications from the general public for ATVM facilitator posts across 36 suburban stations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 30: In a first-of-its-kind move, Western Railway (WR) has opened the role of Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) facilitators to the general public, ending a system that was earlier limited to retired railway employees and their family members.

WR on Tuesday invited applications to appoint 175 facilitators across 36 stations on the Churchgate-Dahanu suburban corridor. The selected candidates will assist passengers in buying unreserved suburban tickets through ATVMs and encourage the use of self-ticketing facilities. Recruitment will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis.

General Public Now Eligible

According to Western Railway officials, any local resident aged 18 years or above who has passed Class 10 can apply. "Until now, only retired railway employees and their family members were eligible. This time, the general public can also apply by filling the prescribed application form," a WR official said.

The facilitators will work on a commission-based payment system and will be appointed on a two-year contract. Applicants must be residents of the local district and will have to undergo mandatory police verification before appointment.

Candidates selected for Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Surat and Vapi stations will have to deposit a refundable security amount of Rs 50,000, while applicants for all other stations will pay Rs 25,000.

Retired railway employees are exempt from the security deposit. Sources said Western Railway has already filled five facilitator positions with retired railway staff as part of the ongoing recruitment process.

175 Vacancies Across 36 Stations

The highest number of vacancies has been announced at Bandra and Andheri, with 14 posts each, followed by Santacruz (12), Prabhadevi (9), Jogeshwari (9), Mumbai Central (8), Goregaon (8), Malad (8) and Borivali (8). No vacancies have been announced at Dahisar, Mira Road, Vasai Road and Boisar stations.

Also Watch:

Railway officials said the initiative is expected to improve passenger assistance at stations while promoting faster and wider adoption of ATVM-based ticketing across the suburban network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/