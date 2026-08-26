Mumbai: Western Railway Makes Red-And-Black Uniform, Gloves And Hair Nets Mandatory For Catering Staff From September 10

Western Railway has introduced standardised uniforms and mandatory hygiene gear for licensed catering workers across Mumbai division stations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: In a move aimed at tightening hygiene and presentation at railway food stalls, Western Railway has made a common uniform mandatory for staff working at all licensed catering stalls and units in the Mumbai division. From September 10, catering workers will also have to wear disposable hand gloves and hair nets while on duty.

Focus On Food Safety

The decision comes amid a renewed focus on food safety and hygiene at railway stations. The move follows action against a catering outlet at Boisar after samosas were found being sold wrapped in newspaper.

Western Railway has since stepped up checks on catering units across the Mumbai division. Senior Divisional Commercial Railway Manager Adish Pathania has directed all licensed catering operators to ensure that their staff follow the prescribed dress and hygiene standards.

Uniform Details

As per the instructions issued to catering licence holders, staff will wear a red polo T-shirt with a black collar and black buttons, black full-length trousers, a black half-apron and black footwear. The T-shirt will also have black borders on the sleeves and chest pocket. The uniform will have to be clean, properly ironed and maintained in good condition.

The new rules will come into force from September 10, 2026, and Western Railway has warned that non-compliance could invite punitive action against both the licence holder and the concerned staff.

Station Commercial Managers and Commercial Inspectors have been directed to check uniforms and hygiene practices during their inspections and send reports directly to the divisional office.

Greater Responsibility For Caterers

The move is part of Western Railway's broader effort to improve standards at station catering outlets, where food quality, cleanliness and staff hygiene directly affect passenger experience.

Officials said the uniform will give catering staff a more professional appearance while the mandatory use of gloves and hair nets is intended to improve food-handling practices.

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The latest directive also puts greater responsibility on catering licence holders, who will have to ensure that their staff comply with the requirements during working hours. Regular inspections are expected to determine whether the new standards are being followed across stations in the Mumbai division.

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