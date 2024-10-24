 Mumbai: Western Railway Installs Electronic Interlocking At Mahim Station, Reducing Signal Failures
The introduction of electronic interlocking will enhance safety by eliminating manual errors. With its fail-safe operation, faster decision making and automated route setting and signal management, efficiency will be increased.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 03:23 AM IST
Representative Image | File

In order to provide better train services, Western Railway has successfully completed Non-Interlocking of Mahim station during the Night Block on 21st & 22nd October, 2024 and installed Electronic Interlocking of Westrace make.

According to  Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the installation of Electronic Interlocking included  66 routes, 32 signals, 17 points, patching of 77 track circuits, auto changeover facility, Fire Alarm System, TMS connectivity with Electronic Interlocking , Indicators, PA, control phones and telecom facilities shifted from old Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) to new Electronic Interlocking building.

Vineet further added that this work will reduce signal failures, reduce maintenance and improve train operations. The success of this work is a remarkable achievement in providing a better and safer train travel experience for passengers.

