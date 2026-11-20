Mumbai: Western Railway Halts Prabhadevi Demolition Drive After Strong Residents’ Protest; 102 Occupants Get Temporary Relief | By Special Arrangement

Mumbai: Western Railway on Friday halted its demolition drive against alleged unauthorised structures near Prabhadevi railway station following strong protests by residents facing eviction.

Protesters sat and lay down in front of JCB machinery, forcing railway officials to suspend the operation and providing temporary relief to 102 occupants of two chawls and adjoining ground-floor rooms.

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MNS Leader Informed About Suspension

Meanwhile, the Western Railway General Manager sent a message to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar, informing him that the demolition drive had been stopped.

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The demolition was scheduled to begin on Friday after being postponed on Thursday, when residents approached the court and the required police deployment was unavailable. Railway officials had maintained that necessary arrangements and clearances were in place to proceed with the operation.

The structures stand on land at the southern end of Prabhadevi station, which Western Railway claims belongs to it according to its survey records and plans. The affected occupants include families who have lived in the locality for around 50 to 60 years, with some claiming a presence spanning nearly seven decades. Several residents also operate small shops, food stalls and general stores catering to employees of nearby corporate offices.

Residents Seek Rehabilitation & Legal Relief

Residents have demanded rehabilitation and alternative accommodation, urging authorities to consider their long-standing occupation and verify documents, including earlier redevelopment and rehabilitation records maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

A group of residents approached the court on Thursday seeking a stay on the demolition. However, they were directed to approach a Single Bench, and no stay was granted. They have also approached the state government seeking alternative accommodation.

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