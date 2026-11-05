Mumbai: Western Railway Detects 6.28 Lakh Ticketless Travel Cases On Suburban Network, Collects ₹36 Crore In Fines

Western Railway's intensive ticket-checking drives have uncovered widespread unauthorised travel across Mumbai's suburban network, including AC local services | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: Western Railway detected 6.28 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel on its Mumbai suburban network between April and October 2026, collecting Rs 36 crore in fines.

The figures highlight the scale of unauthorised travel on Mumbai’s local trains, with ticketless passengers accounting for a significant share of the railway’s overall ticket-checking cases during the period.

The suburban network recorded nearly 35% of the 17.93 lakh ticketless and irregular travel cases detected across Western Railway during the seven-month period.

The railway collected Rs 138.05 crore in fines across its network, including long-distance trains, passenger services and special trains. In October alone, more than 2.44 lakh cases were detected, fetching Rs 21.53 crore in fines.

AC Local Ticketless Travel Cases Rise 82%

Ticket checking in air-conditioned local trains has also emerged as a major focus area. Western Railway detected around 1.13 lakh cases of unauthorised travel in AC suburban services between April and October.

The number of cases increased by more than 82% compared with the corresponding period last year. The railway has been conducting intensive checks to prevent passengers holding general tickets from travelling in AC locals without valid tickets.

Intensive Checks Across Railway Network

The figures come amid continued efforts by Western Railway to curb ticketless travel and protect its revenue. The ticket-checking staff has been conducting drives across suburban and long-distance services under the supervision of senior commercial officers.

Also Watch:

For Mumbai's suburban commuters, the figures underline the challenge of ensuring that passengers travel with valid tickets on one of the country's busiest railway networks. Western Railway said its sustained checking drives were aimed at preventing revenue leakage and promoting disciplined travel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/