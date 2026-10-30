Mumbai: Western Railway Demolishes 94 Structures At Bandra's Garib Nagar After PAP Rehabilitation | Video | FPJ

The Western Railway on Friday, October 30, undertook the demolition of 94 remaining structures at Garib Nagar in Bandra (East), following the rehabilitation of all eligible Project Affected Persons (PAPs) by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The structures had been spared during a major demolition drive conducted by Western Railway in May 2026 to facilitate the rehabilitation of eligible families. MMRDA has since allotted permanent alternative accommodation to all 94 eligible PAPs and handed over possession of their homes.

The latest demolition action is being carried out in accordance with an October 23, 2026, order of the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition (Lodging) No. 8840 of 2026. While disposing of the petition, the court directed the eligible PAPs to vacate the premises within a week, following which the railway authorities were to complete the demolition within 48 hours.

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The clearance is expected to pave the way for several infrastructure projects aimed at expanding passenger-handling capacity and improving railway operations at Bandra.

Among the proposed developments is an integrated railway complex on the eastern side of Bandra Terminus, featuring improved passenger amenities and better access. The plans also include the construction of an additional platform (Platform 8), expansion of train stabling facilities and augmentation of maintenance infrastructure.

Other proposed works include the development and relocation of ancillary maintenance facilities, improved passenger circulation, expanded holding areas and supporting infrastructure.

According to Western Railway, the projects are part of a broader plan to transform the Bandra area into an integrated railway complex, enhancing its operational capacity and passenger-handling facilities.

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