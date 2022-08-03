Mumbai: Western Railway collects over 35 crores as fines from ticketless travelers; officials felicitated

Umesh Ghadi, top performer ( ticket checker) of WRs Mumbai Central Division being felicitated by DRM G V L Satyakumar recently |

Mumbai Division of Western Railways has accomplished a remarkable feat by recovering Rs. 35.41 crores from ticketless travelers from April to July 2022, which is 500 % more than the set target for the period. In recognition of the performance of ticket checkers, G V L Satyakumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division felicitated the 101 ticket checkers for their outstanding performance recently.

Umesh Ghadi, Dy Chief Ticket inspector is on top, followed by Dy Chief Ticket inspector Amresh Pawsan and M K Mohan, Chief Ticket inspector of Mumbai central division of WR. All three ticket checkers detected over 3000 cases each of travelling without proper tickets in the last four months of the current financial year. Speaking to FPJ, Umesh Ghadi said, "this type of award boosts up our morals''. Similarly Amresh Pawsan said, "this medal is special for me and I will try my best to maintain this in future too."

Like Ghadi and Paswan, M K Mohan also praised the bosses of WR for recognising the efforts.

"It happened because of the able leadership of the senior divisional commercial manager of Mumbai central division of western railway," said M K Mohan.

Asked about the problem faced by ticket checkers while collecting the fine from the people, Paswan said , "Most of the passengers don't want to pay fine amount and give a lot of excuses of being in a hurry, long queue at booking counter etc."

"I always listen to them carefully and then make them realise that travelling without a proper ticket is an offence under the railway act, if you don't pay the fine then I will have to forcefully take an action accordingly," he said.

According to WR officials, 101 Ticket Checking staff were felicitated with merit certificates, medals and cash awards for their outstanding performance.

"The Ticket Checking Staff were categorised on the basis of the penalty amount realised over and above their individual targets. The staff were "adjudged based on the norms and criteria set and accordingly they were felicitated with gold, silver and bronze medals and cash rewards. This has uplifted their morale and will enable them to give their best." he said.

"Western Railway conducts regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on unauthorised travelling. Mumbai Division of WR has accomplished a remarkable feat by recovering Rs. 35.41 crore till the month of July, 2022 which is around 500% more against the set target for the period. In recognition of their performance, G V L Satyakumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division felicitated the outstanding ticket checking staff of the division for their best performances" said an officer of WR.

'Mumbai Division of WR created history in the month of May 2022 by achieving an amount of Rs. 12.24 crore in Ticket Checking fines during the intensive checking drives conducted. The total cumulative amount realised as fines for the months of April, May June and July 2022 is Rs. 35.41 crore which is around 700 per cent higher as compared to the corresponding period last year and around 500% more than the set cumulative target of Rs 6.81 crore. These achievements have been accomplished due to meticulous planning and execution by the Commercial Department of the Division," said an officer.

Number of total cases of ticketless travel detected by WRs Mumbai central division between April to July 2022 ==== 5,17,893

Number of total cases of ticketless travel detected by WRs Mumbai central division between April to July 2021 ==== 1,15,439

Total amount recovered as penalty from ticketless travelers in 2022 from April to July Rs.35,41,71,165/-

Total amount recovered as penalty from ticketless traveler in 2021 from April to July Rs.5,32,62,047/-

Target set by WRs Mumbai central division up to July 2022====Cases 169000

Targeted recovery of penalty by ticketless traveller in 2022==== Rs. 6,81,59,588/-