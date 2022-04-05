Mumbai: Western Railway achieves freight loading of 87.91% in 2021-22; 8.9% higher than last year

Western Railway's goods & parcel special trains have been traversing across the country to keep the supply of essential commodities moving, even during the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Railway has achieved freight loading of 87.91% in the financial year 2021-22 which is 8.9% more than last year's loading of 80.71 MT. Railway has broken the 7-year-old record set in 2014-15 of 87.29 MT. Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Western & Central Railway congratulated WR team on achieving this feat.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Western Railway has significantly increased its loading in Coal, Cement, Salt, Auto rakes, Container and Iron & Steel segments. During FY 2021-22 Western Railway has achieved its best-ever loading in Container (25.13.MT), Cement (14.61 MT), Iron & Steel (2.08 MT), Salt (7.41 MT) and Automobile (395 rakes).

Shri Thakur further stated that revenue from goods in FY 2021-22 is approximately Rs.10858 Crore which is 8.22% higher than last year. Western Railway also achieved the highest revenue from Container traffic of Rs. 2429.18 Crore which is the highest on Indian Railways.

In addition to this, Western Railway had its several firsts in FY 2021-22, such as the Commissioning of the First Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal of M/s CONCOR served by Varnama (CGMV) of Vadodara Division on 29th March 2022, Loading of Textiles for the first time in NMG rakes from Surat area, Leasing of Parcel Van in Rajdhani Express, etc.

WR ran a total of 198 Kisan Rail Parcel Special trains fetching a revenue of Rs. 20.29 Crore for the transportation of onions, garlic, chikoo, raw bananas, etc. Western Railway also commissioned new goods shed in the FY 2021-22 at Dhoraji, Runija, Asarva, Kharirohar Road and Ranavav to boost freight traffic from these areas. In 2021-22 WR added new and additional traffic comprising 2829 rakes which have generated a revenue of Rs. 1030.64 Cr.

Shri Thakur also said that this increase in momentum has been possible due to various initiatives taken by WR to boost the freight traffic. Western Railway introduced various incentive schemes as per the directives of the Ministry of Railways to attract freight transporters in order to tie up with Railways for transportation of their goods & parcels.

Additionally, Business Development Units (BDUs) have also been formed at the Headquarter level and overall Divisions for attracting new traffic and increasing the rail share in the existing stream of traffic. This has enabled in providing the best facilities to freight customers and also increased revenue.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:41 PM IST