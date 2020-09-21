Mumbai Weather Updates: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Tuesday in Mumbai and Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday upgraded its rain warning for Mumbai and Thane to an orange alert for Tuesday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Monday with a forecast for heavy rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that city will continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.
"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershower in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Monday.
IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai and Thane will likely receive. "S Konkan (Sindudurg), Goa dense clouds as seen frm Goa radar & satellite image & Intense spells could be for nxt 2,3 hrs. Medium clouds seen ovr rest of state. Arabian sea off coast of Mah showing intense development. Mumbai, Thane cloudy, but no rains so far. Mod to hvy possible," Hosalikar tweeted.
According to private forecaster weather.com, Heavy to very heavy rain with some extremely heavy falls and thunderstorms likely over coastal Maharashtra, Goa and coastal Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday.
Senior scientist Rajendra Kumar Jenamani of IMD on Sunday said that following the low-pressure, rainfall will increase and Mumbai may get very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. "As the low-pressure increases towards central India, all areas like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha will receive heavy rainfall around September 22 and 23. Coastal Karnataka will also receive heavy rainfall. Goa will start receiving high rain during next 48 and 72 hours," he said.
