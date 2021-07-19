Mumbai weather updates: A day after heavy rains battered city, IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers for today

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Monday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 48.88 mm, 51.89 mm and 90.65 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 7.01 pm and the waves will reach a height of 3.58 metres. Also, a low tide of 2.22 metres is likely to occur at 1.14 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

On Sunday, IMD forecast a severe wet spell for the next couple of days and issued an orange alert for Mumbai and the Konkan coast for the next five days. As per the forecast, winds might blow at the speed of 50 to 60 km per hour. Heavy rains are expected on July 23 as well.

At least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday.

In the Mahul area in suburban Chembur, 19 people died when a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock following a landslide, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said on Sunday night. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Five people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, as per the BMC.

In another incident, ten hutment-dwellers died as six shanties collapsed after a landslide in suburban Vikhroli at 2.30 am. One person was injured in the incident, the BMC said, adding he was discharged after treatment.

In suburban Bhandup, a 16-year-old boy died after a forest department compound wall collapsed.

Mumbai recorded over 250 mm of rain in just three hours (between midnight and 3 am), touching 305 mm by 7 am on Sunday.

Heavy rains continued throughout Sunday with the IMD placing Mumbai under a red alert for the day "indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies in the evening to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days. CM Thackeray directed the agencies to remain more alert and asked authorities to keep a watch on landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

(With inputs from Agencies)