 Mumbai Weather Update: Winters Arrive In Dream City; Check Out Temperatures, AQI & More
The forecast for today indicates a clear sky. Make sure to organise your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather. Bask in the sunlight and remember to apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses while you indulge in the pleasant weather.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Weather as Winters Arrive | File

Mumbai: Today's forecast promises clear skies, although smog covers the skies, raising health concerns in the city. Plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine, and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Mumbai Weather Report

The temperature in Mumbai today, on November 13, 2024, is 27°C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24°C and 35°C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49%, and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

Mumbai is predicted to experience minimum and maximum temperatures of 24°C and 38°C on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Humidity levels will be 53%. The India Meteorological Department predicts smoggy skies in the dream city.

Mumbai AQI Today

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 106, indicating moderate air quality in the city. An AQI ranging from zero to 50 is deemed "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 "severe."

Mumbai Weather Update: Winters Arrive In Dream City; Check Out Temperatures, AQI & More

