Mumbai weather update: Unseasonal rains to return from today

After a brief hiatus, unseasonal rains in Mumbai are expected to make a comeback today.

The city will witness light to moderate rains from today, November 30 to Thursday, December 2.

According to reports, the intensity of the rainfall in Mumbai will increase tomorrow. Coastal areas like South Mumbai, Western suburbs will get more rains than Interior like Thane, Kalyan.

Apart from Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Nashik, will also experience rainfall over next few days.

According to the IMD bulletin, a pressure area is set to form over East Central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra cost around December 1.

"The cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. A trough at mean sea level runs from Southeast Arabian Sea to Eastcentral Arabian sea off Karnataka coast and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level," the bulletin said.

"Another low pressure area is likely to form over East central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast around December 1, 2021," the bulletin said.

On Sunday, November 28, IMD, along with six states in central and north India, had warned of heavy rains over south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra regions from Tuesday to December 2.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:44 PM IST