Mumbai Weather Update: Smog Covers The City; Air Quality Levels Drop

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai is 29.57 °C. The forecast for the day shows a low of 26.6°C and a high of 32.7°C. There is 85% humidity and the wind is blowing at 9 km/h. The sun will come up at 06:33 AM and will go down at 06:13 PM.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to have temperatures ranging from 27.76 °C to 28.65 °C according to IMD. The humidity levels are expected to reach 78% tomorrow.

The city is expected to receive additional rainfall over the weekend, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for both Saturday and Sunday. The city is expected to be impacted by thunderstorms, strong winds, and smog resulting from thermal inversion. The morning on Friday was foggy when residents woke up.

The IMD predicts that we will experience light to moderate rainfall starting from Friday, along with thunderstorms and isolated showers. The present weather is a result of a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep and an expected upper air cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea.

Weekly Weather Forecast

In the upcoming days, Mumbai is predicted to have partly cloudy skies with intermittent periods of rain or thunderstorms. Temperatures on 18th October will vary between 25°C and 34°C, with occasional rain or thundershowers expected. Temperatures in the city will range from 26°C to 33°C from the 19th to the 23rd of October, with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms every day. Despite lingering clouds, there may be sporadic rain and thunderstorms that residents should anticipate.

Air Quality Index Indicates Decrease In Mumbai

According to a report, while the air quality in Mumbai is generally acceptable, there are concerns about certain areas. Although the city had an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 75, specific areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mazgaon, Navy Nagar in Colaba, and Vasai West experienced moderate pollution levels.

It's hard to actually breathe fresh air in Mumbai. Dust everywhere https://t.co/fjr11TlIYG — shahid (@ShahidFcb17) October 17, 2024

PM10 was recognised as the primary contaminant. Overall AQI in Mumbai falls in the 'Poor' category..