Mumbai Weather Update: Rain Showers Lash Western Suburbs As City's AQI Stays In 'Good' Category; IMD Predicts Hot & Humid Conditions Today

Mumbai Weather Today: Excessive Heat And Clear Skies To Prevail Over City; IMD Predicts Hot & Humid Temperatures In State | File Image

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and pleasant weather on Saturday morning as light to moderate rain showers swept across parts of the city, particularly in the western suburbs, bringing relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

Areas including Andheri, Jogeshwari and Santacruz witnessed morning showers, while several parts of South Mumbai experienced light drizzle. The rainfall, coupled with improved air quality, provided a refreshing start to the weekend for residents.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience hot and humid conditions through the day, with the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 35°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 29°C. The early morning temperature was recorded at approximately 30°C.

The weather change comes days after the southwest monsoon officially arrived in Kerala on June 4, raising expectations of increased rainfall activity across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the coming days.

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Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained among the best recorded in recent months. Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 29 during the early hours of Saturday, placing it comfortably within the 'good' category.

Civic officials attributed the improvement to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) intensified crackdown on dust pollution from construction sites across the city. Over the past few months, the civic body has issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction sites for allegedly violating pollution-control norms.

Despite the city's overall clean air, major variations in pollution levels were recorded across different localities. Borivali East reported the highest AQI in Mumbai at 335, placing it in the 'severe' category. Saki Naka followed with an AQI of 243, categorised as 'unhealthy', while Ghatkopar recorded an AQI of 83, remaining in the 'moderate' range.

Meanwhile, several areas reported exceptionally clean air quality. Malad West and Jogeshwari registered AQI readings of just 12, while Gamdevi and Chembur recorded AQI levels of 13 each, firmly within the 'good' category.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', 51 to 100 'moderate', 101 to 200 'poor', 201 to 300 'unhealthy', and anything above 300 falls under the 'severe' category.

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