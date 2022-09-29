Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain, thundershowers in city | ANI

Mumbai, its suburbs and Thane will witness a generally cloudy sky for the next 48 hours. The weather agency has said that there's a possibility of light rain and thundershowers as well.

Meanwhile, temperature will be around 26 degrees Celcius to 32 degrees Celcius.

IMD has forecast a monsoon retreat in Mumbai and surrounding areas between October 5 and 10. Officials said that the monsoon in Mumbai, Thane is likely to retreat during the second week of October.

Heavy rains soaked the western suburbs on Wednesday, forcing the Andheri subway to close for vehicular traffic after being inundated up to two feet. So far this month, the city has received 557 mm of rainfall, which is more than 40% of the average September rainfall of 383.5 mm.

In June, Mumbai received 292 mm of rain, 1,244 mm in July, and 552 mm in August. On Wednesday, the high temperature was around 30.2 degrees Celsius, while the low was around 25 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature expected in the next 24 hours is 31 degrees Celsius.