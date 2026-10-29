Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies Predicted As Mercury Drops To 33°C After Days Above 35°C; AQI Remains Poor | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to dry conditions and mild winds on Thursday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 33°C after remaining above 35°C for several days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely during the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29°C on Thursday morning, while the maximum is expected to remain around 33°C. According to the forecast, temperatures are likely to hover between 33°C and 35°C over the next five to six days, offering some relief from the recent heat, although humid conditions may continue.

City Longs Winter-like Feel Amid Humid Conditions

The city has been experiencing persistent heat and humidity over the past few weeks, with little indication of a winter-like change so far. Despite the latest dip in daytime temperatures, a more noticeable shift towards cooler weather is still some time away. IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said that an actual fall in temperatures bringing a winter-like feel to the city can be expected from December.

Mumbai AQI In Poor Category

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 121 on Thursday morning, placing the city in the ‘Poor’ category under the classification provided in the report. The reading indicates a deterioration from the relatively better air quality levels recorded across the city in recent months. Air quality can vary across areas depending on emissions, dust, weather conditions and the movement of pollutants.

Under the standard AQI classification, values from 0 to 50 are categorised as Good, while readings between 51 and 100 are classified as Satisfactory or Moderate, depending on the system used. AQI levels from 101 to 200 fall under Poor, those between 201 and 300 are considered Very Poor, and readings above 300 are classified as Severe.

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