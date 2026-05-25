Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies And Humid Weather Continue, City Records Good AQI |

Mumbai residents woke up to another warm and sticky morning on Monday as the city continued to experience humid weather conditions under partly cloudy skies. According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to remain high through the day, bringing little relief from the lingering summer discomfort.

The IMD forecast predicted a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius for the city. However, actual readings in several areas crossed these estimates, making conditions feel even more oppressive for commuters and office goers.

Humidity Makes Nights Uncomfortable

Data from the city’s weather observatories showed that Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz registered 34.8 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures also remained unusually high, adding to the discomfort felt by residents.

Colaba reported a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz recorded 29.4 degrees Celsius. The combination of heat and humidity resulted in uneasy sleeping conditions across many parts of Mumbai, with several residents complaining of sticky and restless nights.

The partly cloudy weather also increased moisture levels in the atmosphere, making outdoor conditions feel warmer than the actual recorded temperature.

Mumbai Continues To Breathe Cleaner Air

Despite the rising temperatures and humid weather, Mumbai’s air quality remained largely satisfactory on Monday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer App, the city recorded an Air Quality Index of 41, placing it firmly in the ‘good’ category.

Several areas across Mumbai reported clean air levels. Byculla recorded an AQI of 19, while Bandra Kurla Complex stood at 25 and Borivali East at 36. Chembur recorded 27, while Colaba and Deonar registered AQI levels of 56 and 52 respectively.

Among the monitored locations, Andheri East reported a comparatively higher AQI of 66, though it still remained within the satisfactory range.

MMR Areas See Mixed Air Quality

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, air quality remained stable in most areas. Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 45, while Thane stood at 56. However, Kalyan touched an AQI of 100, placing it in the moderate category.