Mumbai Weather Update: Overcast Skies, Gusty Winds Bring Morning Relief; Smog Persists As AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai Weather Update | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Tuesday, with the morning temperature settling at 28°C, offering some relief from the warm and humid conditions witnessed over the past few weeks. However, the cooler start to the day did little to ease concerns over air pollution, as haze and smog continued to hang over several parts of the city.

Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C. The Bandra skyline remained shrouded in haze, highlighting the city's persistent pollution problem despite recent spells of unseasonal rainfall. Mumbai has been experiencing smoggy conditions for several weeks, with the showers bringing little visible improvement in overall air quality.

The weather conditions follow rainfall across Mumbai on Friday and Saturday. Several areas in South Mumbai, including Byculla, Dadar and Parel, witnessed heavy showers on Saturday, while suburban locations such as Andheri, Vikhroli and Goregaon also received rainfall. Light showers were reported in different parts of the city on Friday.

The unseasonal rain brought a temporary drop in temperatures and some respite from the heat and humidity. However, the city has largely continued to experience warm and humid weather. A sustained winter-like change is not expected immediately, with IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh indicating that a significant dip in temperatures is likely only from December.

Mumbai's AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 114 on Tuesday morning. The reading falls in the poor category under the classification of AQI.in, indicating that air pollution remains a concern despite the recent rainfall.

According to the AQI scale of AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while levels of 51–100 fall under the ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’ category, depending on the classification system. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Very Poor’, and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/