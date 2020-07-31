Mumbai Weather Update on July 31: IMD says city likely to receive moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai likely to receive moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city today will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 30 (Good) on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai and Thane likely to get heavy rainfall from Sunday.