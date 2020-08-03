Mumbai Weather Update on August 3: IMD days city likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on August 3 over Mumbai. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 87% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 31 (Good) on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, the IMD on Sunday said that widespread rains with "scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall", and isolated extremely heavy showers are likely over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and the ghat areas, coastal Karnataka and Kerala during August 3-5.
The weather department has also issued a red warning for coastal Maharashtra and Goa on August 4. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on August 3 over Mumbai and isolated extremely heavy showers on August 4-5, the IMD said.
