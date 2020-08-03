Mumbai Weather Update on August 3: IMD days city likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on August 3 over Mumbai. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.