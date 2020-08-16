Mumbai Weather Update on August 16: IMD says city likely to receive moderate rainfall

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Mumbai will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today and relative humidity of about 86% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 46 (Good) on Sunday morning.

In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation today, a total of 2138.46 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Saturday to 8:30 AM on Sunday. Belapur received 14.00 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 13.30, 20.10 mm, 33.60 mm, and 25.50 mm rain respectively.

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. "Latest satellite image indicates S Konkan is likely to continue with rains tonight. Ratnagiri already recd 71 mm since http://morning.Parts of N Konkan could get some intense spells. Mumbai mod spells likely Nxt 24 hrs S Konkan likely to remain active & parts of Solapur, Latur," he tweeted.