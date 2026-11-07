Mumbai Weather Update: Morning Chill Brings Slight Relief, Daytime Temperature Likely To Touch 35°C During Diwali; AQI Stays Poor |

Mumbai: Mumbai remained warm and largely dry on Saturday, with mild winds doing little to ease the heat as the city heads into the Diwali festivities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 35°C.

Smog Covers Mumbai's Skyline At Marine Drive

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A blanket of smog and haze was visible across the city's skyline, particularly around the Marine Drive stretch. The pollution layer has added to concerns as Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in the poor category.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday morning was 26°C, while the daytime maximum is likely to settle around 35°C. The IMD forecast indicates that the city will experience similar weather over the next five to six days, with little change expected during the festive period.

Mumbai has been experiencing persistent warmth and humidity over the past few weeks, with no immediate signs of winter setting in. Temperatures had eased briefly in recent days, but the latest forecast suggests that the relief may not last. IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh has said that a more noticeable dip, bringing winter-like conditions, is expected only from December.

Mumbai AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai's AQI Remains Poor | AQI.in

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained a concern. Mumbai recorded an overall AQI of 111 on Saturday morning, according to AQI.in, which places the reading in the 'Poor' category. This indicates that pollution levels remain elevated despite the recent rainfall.

As per AQI.in's classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', 51–100 as 'Satisfactory', 101–200 as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Very Poor' and above 300 as 'Severe'. With dry conditions and smog expected to persist, air pollution could add to the challenges faced by Mumbaikars during the Diwali celebrations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/