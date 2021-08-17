Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells in isolated places on Tuesday.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 2.81 mm, 5.16 mm, and 2.76 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.25 metres is expected at 6.34 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.37 metres is likely to occur at 1.08 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city finds it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The IMD on Monday said that a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra over the next three to four days.

Shubhangi Bhute, Deputy Director of IMD, Mumbai told PTI that Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan regions are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in the next three days due to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD also issued a 'yellow alert', denoting "heavy rain in isolated places", for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, all coastal ones, between August 16 and 18.

Several parts of the state had received very heavy rainfall in the third week of July, leading to flooding and landslides, after which monsoonal activity had witnessed a lull.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:16 AM IST