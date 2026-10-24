Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury To Touch 37°C On Saturday Amid Hot, Humid Conditions; AQI In Unhealthy Category

Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions Prevail, Mercury To Hit 37°C Mark | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions on Saturday, with largely clear skies and little immediate relief from the ongoing spell of high temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 37°C.

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According to the weather department, Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs are likely to remain predominantly clear, while high humidity is expected to add to the discomfort. The minimum temperature was around 29°C on Saturday morning, keeping conditions warm even during the early hours.

The city has been experiencing a prolonged spell of heat, with heatwave conditions persisting over the past few days. Last week, the maximum temperature touched 38.2°C, around 5.1°C above the seasonal normal, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing warm spell.

Weather experts have indicated that temperatures could ease briefly next week. However, a sustained respite is unlikely in the immediate future, with the mercury expected to remain above 35°C overall. The combination of high temperatures and humidity is likely to keep weather conditions uncomfortable across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Mumbai's AQI In Unhealthy Range

Mumbai's AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, the city's air quality deteriorated sharply on Saturday, with Mumbai recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 283, according to official data. The reading falls in the ‘Unhealthy’ category under the classification as per AQI.in, raising concerns over the impact of deteriorating air quality alongside the ongoing heat.

AQI readings of 0–50 are classified as ‘Good’, while values between 51 and 100 are considered ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’, depending on the classification system. Readings of 101–200 fall into the ‘Poor’ category, while values between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘Unhealthy’. AQI levels exceeding 300 are categorised as ‘Severe’.

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