Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury To Hover Around 35°C Today, IMD Forecasts Temperature Spike In Next Few Days; AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai Weather Update | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to dry weather and mild winds on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting mist or fog during the morning hours, followed by mainly clear skies. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday morning was 27°C.

The city continued to experience above-normal temperatures on Tuesday, with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum of 36.6°C, which was 2.4°C above the seasonal average. However, relatively low humidity and dry conditions offered some relief from the October heat. Humidity levels stood at 58 per cent on Tuesday.

Temperature Likely To Rise As Wind Patterns Change

The brief relief is expected to be short-lived, with the IMD forecasting a rise in temperatures by a couple of degrees over the next two to three days, accompanied by increasing humidity.

“The city is currently getting northerly winds, resulting in a drop in mercury and low humidity levels. As the wind patterns change in the next two-three days, the temperature will rise by a couple of degrees,” said IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh. He added that a more noticeable drop in temperatures, bringing a winter-like feel to Mumbai, is likely only from December.

Mumbai AQI In Poor Range

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained a concern on Wednesday morning, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 122, according to official data. The reading falls in the poor category as per AQI.in, indicating that air pollution levels have begun to rise after a period of comparatively cleaner conditions.

Under the standard AQI classification, values from 0 to 50 are categorised as Good, while readings between 51 and 100 are classified as Satisfactory or Moderate, depending on the system used. AQI levels from 101 to 200 fall under Poor, those between 201 and 300 are considered Very Poor, and readings above 300 are classified as Severe.

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