Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Set To Touch 37°C Today, No Immediate Relief From Heat; AQI In Poor Category

Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions Prevail, Mercury To Hit 37°C Mark | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to reel under hot and humid conditions on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting no immediate respite from the prevailing heat. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 37°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday morning stood at 29°C.

Mercury To Hover Around 36°C This Week

The weather department has forecast generally clear skies and warm conditions through the day, with maximum temperatures likely to hover around 35–36°C for the rest of the week. High humidity is expected to add to the discomfort, making conditions feel warmer even as the city moves through the post-monsoon period.

The persistent heat follows last week’s intense spell, when Mumbai’s mercury climbed to 38.2°C amid anti-cyclonic conditions, easterly winds and the early withdrawal of the monsoon. The temperature was reported to be the second-highest October maximum recorded in Mumbai in 11 years.

With temperatures remaining elevated, residents may have to contend with several more days of uncomfortable weather. The IMD’s forecast indicates that the hot and humid conditions are likely to continue through the coming days.

Mumbai AQI In Poor Category At 192

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained a concern on Wednesday morning, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 192, according to official data. The reading places the city in the ‘Poor’ category, indicating a deterioration in air quality after months of comparatively cleaner conditions.

Under the standard AQI classification, values from 0 to 50 are categorised as Good, while readings between 51 and 100 are classified as Satisfactory or Moderate, depending on the system used. AQI levels from 101 to 200 fall under Poor, those between 201 and 300 are considered Very Poor, and readings above 300 are classified as Severe.

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