Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Set To Touch 36°C Today As Hot & Humid Conditions Persist; AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range

Mumbai Weather Update: Hot And Humid Conditions To Persist, AQI Deteriorates To Unhealthy Levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions on Tuesday, with largely clear skies and calm winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies through the day, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 36°C. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29°C on Tuesday morning, indicating little respite from the prevailing warmth.

The forecast comes after Mumbai endured an intense spell of heat last week, when the mercury climbed to 38.2°C. The spike in temperatures was attributed to anti-cyclonic conditions, easterly winds and the early withdrawal of the monsoon. The maximum temperature was the second-highest recorded in Maharashtra during the period and Mumbai’s second-highest October temperature in 11 years.

While temperatures have eased from last week’s peak, the combination of high humidity and warm conditions is likely to keep the weather uncomfortable for residents. The IMD has forecast generally clear skies, with the mercury expected to remain elevated through Tuesday.

Mumbai’s Air Quality In Unhealthy Category

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained a concern, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 248 on Tuesday morning, according to official data. The reading falls in the 201–300 range, categorised as ‘Unhealthy’ in the classification cited in the report.

AQI readings are generally divided into different categories to indicate the level of air pollution. Values between 0 and 50 are classified as ‘Good’, while readings from 51 to 100 fall under the ‘Moderate’ category. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, while readings between 201 and 300 are categorised as ‘Unhealthy’. AQI levels above 300 fall in the ‘Severe’ category.

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