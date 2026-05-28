Mumbai Weather Update, May 28: No Signs Of Rain; Heat Wave Alert In Palghar, Hot & Humid Conditions To Continue In City & Thane

Mumbai and areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) woke up to warm weather and a sticky morning on Thursday, May 28, as the temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius at 9.30 am. Despite predictions of light showers for the past few days, there were no signs of rainfall across the city or adjoining regions. Though the climate is likely to remain hot, the overall air quality in the city remained in the good category, with an AQI of 19.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the weather department, hot and sticky conditions are expected to persist in Mumbai, Thane, and nearby areas. Residents might experience discomfort due to high humidity levels, with humidity likely to remain at 59 per cent.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, hot and humid conditions will prevail in Mumbai and Thane, while a heat wave alert has been issued in Palghar. Though the weather bureau has also predicted a possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon and evening in Mumbai and Thane, the chances of the same look rare.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to range between 30 and 37 degrees Celsius.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Mumbai's overall air quality continued to remain in the 'good' category on Thursday morning. Air quality data recorded the city's overall AQI at 19 at 9.30 am, data from aqi.in showed. The best AQI was recorded in areas such as Mulgaon Station 2, recording an AQI of 3. The worst was recorded in Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali, where air quality stood severe at 378

Maharashtra Heatwave

Apart from Mumbai and the MMR region, overall Maharashtra is expected to witness contrasting weather conditions. Red and orange alerts predicting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely at many places, including Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Yavatmal and Wardha.

While thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely at isolated places in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv.

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