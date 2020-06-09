Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature in city to be around 33°C with possibility of light rain today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.2, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain today, with a relative humidity of about 75% in Santacruz and 87% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 29 (Good) on Tuesday morning.