Mumbai Weather Update March 9, 2026: City Under Yellow Alert As Temperature Rises To 38°C; Air Quality Slips Into ‘Unhealthy’ Category

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 2, 2026: City Sees Cool Winter Morning, But Air Quality Remains Unhealthy; Overall AQI At 291 |

Mumbai: The city witnessed bright sunshine and relatively warm conditions on Monday, March 9, as a yellow alert has been issued for today. Moreover, Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated significantly, with several areas reporting ‘unhealthy’ to ‘severe’ pollution levels.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 38°C, signalling a rise in daytime heat. In view of the increasing temperatures, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, advising residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay well-hydrated and opt for lighter meals to cope with the rising heat and humidity.

The air quality of the city tells us a very similar story. Data from AQI.in indicated that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 255 on Monday morning, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category.

The city has witnessed significant fluctuations in air quality over the past 24 hours. The lowest AQI during this period was recorded at 107 (Poor) at around 10 pm on Sunday, after which pollution levels steadily increased overnight and into Monday morning.

Several monitoring stations reported particularly alarming readings. Wadala Truck Terminal emerged as the most polluted location, registering an AQI of 365, placing it in the ‘Severe’ category. Other areas also recorded similarly high pollution levels, including Mirashi Nagar (343), Mithchowki (336), and Juhu Scheme (327), all falling within the ‘Severe’ category.

However, some pockets of the city continued to report comparatively cleaner air. Sathathharatha Nagar recorded an AQI of 67, which falls under the ‘Moderate’ category. Other areas with relatively better air quality included Dahisar East (73), Chandivali (83), Gamdevi Station 1 (83), and Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1 (85).

The sharp variation in AQI readings across different parts of the city within a short period highlights Mumbai’s ongoing challenge with inconsistent air quality, even when weather conditions remain largely stable. Fluctuations are often influenced by localised factors such as traffic emissions, construction activity and changing wind patterns.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

