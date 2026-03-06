Mumbai Weather Update March 6: Mumbai Sees Hot And Humid Morning, AQI Slips To Poor Category; Temperature Likely To Touch 35°C

Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality |

Mumbai began Friday morning under warm skies and rising pollution levels, with the city’s Air Quality Index slipping into the poor category while temperatures continued to climb early in the day.

According to real time air monitoring data, Mumbai’s AQI was recorded at 142, placing the city in the poor air quality bracket, indicating that prolonged exposure could cause discomfort for sensitive groups.

Air pollution levels rise across city

Data from air monitoring platforms showed elevated particulate matter levels in the atmosphere. PM2.5 levels were recorded at 56 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels stood at 68 micrograms per cubic metre, both of which contribute significantly to respiratory irritation and reduced visibility in urban areas.

Other pollutants remained relatively lower. Carbon monoxide levels were recorded at 318 parts per billion, while nitrogen dioxide and ozone were both measured at 12 parts per billion. Sulphur dioxide remained minimal at 4 parts per billion.

Particulate pollution often rises during warm and still mornings in coastal cities when atmospheric movement remains limited.

Warm morning with clear skies

Weather data showed that Mumbai recorded a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius in the morning, with sunny conditions dominating the skyline. The temperature is expected to steadily rise through the day, reaching around 32 degrees Celsius by afternoon.

Humidity levels remained moderate at around 36 per cent, while winds were blowing at roughly 13 kilometres per hour, offering slight relief from the heat.

IMD warns of hot and humid conditions

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for isolated pockets in parts of Maharashtra, particularly across the Konkan region.

Districts including Palghar, Thane and Raigad are expected to experience hot and humid conditions during the day, with weather authorities advising residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the afternoon sun.

According to the IMD forecast, maximum temperatures in the region could touch around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 23 degrees Celsius.

The combination of rising heat, humidity and urban pollution could make conditions uncomfortable during peak daytime hours, particularly for the elderly, children and those with respiratory conditions.