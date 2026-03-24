Mumbai Weather Update March 24, 2026: IMD Issues 'Heatwave Alert' For City As Temperatures Touch 36°C; Overall AQI Remains In 'Poor' Category | Screengrab from PTI X Account

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear, sunny skies and rising temperatures on Tuesday, March 24, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a 'heatwave' alert. As daytime temperatures are set to rise sharply, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the heat. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality has fluctuated over the past 24 hours but has continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness temperatures ranging between 22°C and 36°C, indicating a noticeable spike in heat levels. Citizens have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, stay well hydrated, and opt for light meals to cope with the increasing heat and humidity.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert | AQI.in

Morning observations from key weather stations suggested a rise in temperatures compared to the previous day. Colaba recorded 28.6°C, while Santacruz registered 30°C, both reflecting warmer conditions. Neighbouring regions reported even higher temperatures, with Thane touching 38°C and Navi Mumbai recording 36°C.

City’s Overall AQI Remains In ‘Poor’ Category

On the air quality front, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained largely unchanged over the past 24 hours. As per AQI.in data, the city recorded an overall AQI of 112, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

City’s Overall AQI Remains In ‘Poor’ Category | AQI.in

Throughout the day yesterday, the AQI levels fluctuated between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’. The lowest AQI reading of 67 was recorded at 5.30 am this morning, before gradually rising to a high of 124 at 8.00 am.

AQI fluctuated in the last 24 hours | AQI.in

At a local level, several areas continued to report significantly poor air quality. Subhash Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 263, falling under the ‘unhealthy’ category. This was followed by Govandi West (253), Kannamwar Nagar (250), Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (243), and Savitribai Phule Nagar (233), falling into the 'Unhealthy' category.

AQI.in

In contrast, some parts of the city reported relatively better air quality with Gamdevi Station 1 recording the lowest AQI at 25 (Good). Green Hills recorded an AQI of 47, also falling into the 'good' category. Other areas such as Mulgoan (58), Worli (72), and Malad (73) remained ‘moderate’ range.

AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/