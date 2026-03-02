Mumbai Weather Update March 2, 2026: City Sees Warmer Temperatures As AQI Slips Into 'Poor' Category

X

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear skies and a warm Monday morning on March 2, 2026, even as air quality levels continued to remain in the ‘Poor’ category. A thin layer of haze was visible across parts of the skyline, slightly affecting visibility for early morning commuters.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness mainly clear skies through the day, with temperatures ranging between 20°C and 33°C. Daytime temperatures have remained consistent over the past few weeks, indicating a gradual seasonal transition towards warmer months.

As per the data available on AQI, in Mumbai, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is 105, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category. The figure remains largely unchanged from the previous day. While not as alarming as the sharp spikes witnessed earlier this season, the current levels continue to remain above the acceptable limit, posing potential health risks, particularly for children, senior citizens and those with respiratory ailments.

Certain pockets of the city reported significantly higher pollution levels. Kammanwar Nagar Li recorded the highest AQI at 307, categorised as ‘Severe’. Mirashi Nagar followed closely with an AQI of 302 (Severe). Other areas, including Shell Colony (273), Mithchowki (260) and Savitribai Phule Nagar (243), fell within the ‘Unhealthy’ category, reflecting concerning localised air quality conditions.

In contrast, several neighbourhoods reported relatively cleaner air. Parsee Colony recorded an AQI of 32, among the lowest in the city. Gamdevi Station 1 reported 38 (‘Good’), while Sathathharatha Nagara stood at 50 (‘Good’). Vidya Nagar (55) and Breach Candy (57) were placed in the ‘Moderate’ category.

The varied readings across monitoring stations underscore the uneven distribution of air quality levels across Mumbai, even as the city transitions into warmer weather.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

