Mumbai Weather Update March 10, 2026: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Touch 37°C; Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement | ANI

Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai woke up to clear skies and rising temperatures on Tuesday, March 10, as the city prepared to experience heatwave conditions during the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, warning citizens to take precautions as daytime temperatures are expected to climb significantly.

Mumbai's AQI has improved today



Location: Nariman Point pic.twitter.com/q4f0yZbp6j — Sarah Lobo (@SarahLobo07) March 10, 2026

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness temperatures ranging between 24°C and 37°C, indicating a sharp rise in daytime heat. Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, remain well hydrated, and opt for light meals to cope with the increasing heat and humidity.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert | IMD

While temperatures continue to rise, the city has seen a slight improvement in overall air quality over the last 24 hours, although pollution levels remain a concern in several parts of Mumbai.

City's Overall AQI Improves

Data indicates that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) currently stands at 165, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category. This marks a notable improvement compared to the previous day’s AQI of 255, which had fallen under the ‘Unhealthy’ category.

City's Overall AQI Improves | AQI.in

Interestingly, the city witnessed sharp fluctuations in air quality within the past 24 hours. Pollution levels dropped significantly to an AQI of 55 at around 6:30 pm on Monday, briefly entering the ‘Good’ category, before gradually rising again overnight to the present level of 165.

AQI.in

Wadala & Sewri Remain Worst Affected

Despite the overall improvement, several monitoring stations recorded severely high pollution levels. The Wadala Truck Terminal emerged as the most polluted location in the city, recording an AQI of 343, which falls under the ‘Severe’ category.

Wadala & Sewri Remain Worst Affected | AQI.in

Other locations that reported similarly alarming readings include Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters Station 3 (317), Sewri West (313), Yagna Nagar (309), and Kammanwar Nagar Li (308), all of which fall within the ‘Severe’ category, indicating extremely poor air quality in these pockets.

However, some areas in the city continued to experience relatively cleaner air. Green Hills recorded an AQI of 32, placing it in the ‘Good’ category. Meanwhile, areas such as Cama Industrial Estate (58), Meghdoot (60), Natwar Nagar (65), and Thakur Village (65) reported moderate air quality levels.

AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/