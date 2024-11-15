Mumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In Dream City; Check Out AQI & More

IMD Predicts Foggy Skies; AQI At Moderate Levels | FPJ/Manasi Kamble

Mumbai: The winter season in Mumbai has always been ever-changing in nature due to topography and climate change. While the temperature rises during the noon, mornings and nights are comparatively pleasant. The lowest temperature was recorded this year in the city's Santacruz area, giving hope of winter's arrival. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in temperatures in the upcoming days.

Lowest Temperature Recorded

As per a Hindustan Times report, Mumbai experienced a minimum temperature drop below 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year on Thursday, with Santacruz registering a morning low of 19 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees lower than usual. According to a prediction from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to increase in the upcoming days.

Today's Weather Report

Today, on November 15, 2024, the weather in Mumbai shows a temperature of 29°C, with a forecast of 23°C as the minimum and 36°C as the maximum. The humidity level is at 54% with a wind velocity of 6 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:46 AM and set at 06:00 PM.



The forecast for today predicts morning fog with a chance of partly cloudy skies later on. Please organise your day based on the temperature and expected weather patterns. Have fun in the sun, but remember to bring your sunscreen and sunglasses when you enjoy the nice weather.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

The forecast for Mumbai on Saturday, November 16, 2024 is a low of 27.54 °C and a high of 30.53 °C. The humidity is expected to reach 52% tomorrow.

Mumbai AQI Today

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai is at 119, categorised as moderate. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted foggy skies today. It is advised to wear mask as you head out to start your day.

IMD Predictions

The IMD attributes the weather disturbances to easterly winds and a cyclonic circulation in the southeast Arabian Sea. According to the forecast by IMD, the temperature will reach a high of 34-35 degrees Celsius over the next few days, with a low of around 24-25 degrees Celsius, before decreasing once more.