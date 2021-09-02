Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in city and suburbs today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely in Mumbai.

IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Thursday.

The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 14.38 mm, 8.2 mm and 9.77 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.84 metres is expected at 8.38 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.33 metres is likely to occur at 3.16 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity. Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers.

The country received 24 per cent less than normal rainfall in August, a vast deviation from the IMD's predictions for the month, but the latest forecasts say it is expected to be above normal in September.

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

The IMD also "updated" the overall rainfall forecast for the season and it is now likely to be around the lower end of normal rainfall, he added. This is for the third time that the monsoon forecast has been revised by the IMD. "Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during September is most likely to be above normal (over 110 per cent of the Long Period Average)," the IMD said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:15 AM IST