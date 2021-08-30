Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places likely in city today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs on Monday.

"30 August, Latest satellite observations at 6.45 am indicate dense clouds of moderate-intensity over parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as shown below. Parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra, North Konkan including Mumbai, Thane to be watched," tweeted K S Hosalikar, Scientist Head of SID, Climate and Research Services in Pune.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 0.50 mm, 3.83 mm and 5.01 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.18 metres is expected at 4.17 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.67 metres is likely to occur at 10.40 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD on Saturday said that after a subdued rainfall activity over central and west India, precipitation is expected to pick up from August 29.

Enhanced rainfall activity is very likely over south peninsular India till August 30. It is likely to reduce thereafter, it added. A low-pressure area over the northwest adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwest wards across central and west India during the next four to five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Vidarbha and Marathwada on August 30; Telangana on August 29 and 30; north-central Maharashtra on August 31; north Konkan and Gujarat on August 31 - September 1 and Saurashtra and Kutch on September 1.

(With inputs from Agencies)

