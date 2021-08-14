Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.05 metres is expected at 1549 hours in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.02 metres is likely to occur at 2153 hours today.





When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city finds it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 1.76 mm, 4.85 mm, and 8.70 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday indicated that the temperature in Delhi would rise to 37 degrees Celsius for the next few days until August 18 as the national capital continued to experience warmer weather.

The Department has predicted partially cloudy skies till August 18, but the warm weather will continue.

Delhi may find some relief from the scorching heat and humidity on August 19 as the Met Department has predicted possible light rain with thunderstorm.

The minimum temperature in most parts of the national capital is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius, while the Palam Observatory station indicated it would be 28 degrees Celsius.

The average humidity recorded at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was 65 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Department, most districts of Delhi have witnessed a rainfall deficit.

Delhi has so far received its maximum monsoon rainfall in this month. The normal rainfall for August is 247 mm.

As per the IMD, the monsoon season lasts from June 1 to September 30.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:28 AM IST