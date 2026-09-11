Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers, Gusty Winds Likely Today; Yellow Alert For Weekend |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Friday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. Several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs received light to moderate showers overnight, offering some relief from the humid weather after rainfall on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and the metropolitan region for September 12 and 13, with rainfall activity expected to increase over the weekend.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy on Friday, with intermittent light showers. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated areas could witness moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are likely to remain around 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Friday morning was 28°C.

After a break of more than two weeks, rainfall is forecast to return over the weekend amid rising temperatures and humidity. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on September 12 and 13. Heavy rain warning has been issued for isolated regions.

Mumbai's AQI today | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Friday morning despite the prevailing monsoon conditions. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 42.

Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good' and indicates minimal health risk. Readings between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category, while 101-200 is classified as 'Poor'. AQI levels between 201 and 300 are considered 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall in the 'Severe' category.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/