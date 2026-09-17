Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain Continues, City's AQI Slips Into Moderate Range

Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies with light rain across the city and suburbs on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest forecast issued at 8 am. The city continues to see a mix of intermittent showers and cloud cover through the day.

Mumbai weather update today

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle near 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD has indicated that both Mumbai and Thane may witness light to moderate rainfall during the day.

In terms of tidal activity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tide table for September 17 shows a high tide of 3.28 metres at 3.12 pm, followed by a low tide of 1.34 metres at 8.59 pm. The city will then see another high tide of 3.39 metres at 4.04 am on September 18, and a low tide of 2.50 metres at 9.44 am the same day.

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On rainfall, Mumbai recorded light showers in the 24 hours between 8 am on September 16 and 8 am on September 17. The city logged an average of 0.26 mm of rainfall in the Central region, 0.59 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 0.42 mm in the western suburbs during this period, with the latest forecast suggesting a continued mix of cloudy conditions and intermittent rain through the day.

Mumbai's AQI stands in 'moderate'category

According to real-time data from AQI.in, Mumbai's overall air quality currently stands at 77 on the US AQI scale, placing the city in the "Moderate" category. The current PM2.5 concentration in the city is recorded at 24 micrograms per cubic metre, which the platform notes is roughly 1.4 times above the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour average threshold of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.

Localised readings varied across monitoring stations in the city. Deonar recorded the highest reading at 119 AQI, falling into the 'Poor' category, followed by Nerul at 105, also in the 'Poor' bracket. Most other stations, including Bandra, Worli, Sion, Mazgaon, and Bandra Kurla Complex, stayed within the 'Moderate' range, while Powai and Borivali East recorded the cleanest air in the city, both falling in the 'Good' category with US AQI readings of 46 and 38, respectively.