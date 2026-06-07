Mumbai Weather Update, June 7: Monsoon Yet To Arrive In Mumbai, Temperature Touches 32°C On Sunday Morning; Light Rain Likely Today |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies but warm weather on Sunday morning, with the temperature recorded at 32 degrees Celsius at 8 am. Currently, there is no clear sign of the onset of the monsoon season in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Although there were a few spells of rain on Saturday morning, the day remained hot and humid. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail today as well. The city's air quality continued to remain in the 'good' category during the morning hours.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers has been forecast for the city. However, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to AccuWeather, Thane and Navi Mumbai may witness thunderstorms in some areas during the morning hours. The weather is expected to remain very warm, with sunshine and patchy clouds, with temperatures ranging between 36-37 degrees Celsius.

When will widespread rain begin Mumbai, MMR?

According to information shared by RMC Mumbai, widespread rainfall could arrive soon. As per an update issued on June 6, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into more parts of the Arabian Sea, covered the entire state of Goa, parts of South Konkan, additional regions of Karnataka, parts of Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Tamil Nadu, more areas of the Bay of Bengal, and the states of Manipur and Mizoram.

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Mumbai AQI Today

According to air quality monitoring platform aqi.in, Mumbai's overall air quality was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 22. The best air quality was recorded at Gamdevi Station 1, which registered an AQI of 8. Across the city, air quality remained in the good category, with the highest AQI recorded at 38.