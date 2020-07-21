Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city to likely receive light rainfall today

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai will likely receive light rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 56 (Good) on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar said, "With sort of break in rains in the city last 2 days after a very good spells; Mumbai and around temperatures in last two days showing up again. Rainfall in last 24 hrs, in Mumbai: Colaba 0.8 mm, Santacruz 6.2 mm."
The country has received six per cent more rainfall than normal so far in this monsoon season, but precipitation in parts of north India remains deficient, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
