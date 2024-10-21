Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rains And Thunderstorms In The City; Alerts Issued In Few Regions

Mumbai weather: IMD predits rains and thunderstorms | File

Mumbai: The IMD predicts that Mumbai will experience a partly cloudy sky with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms throughout today. The city is on a yellow alert status. The temperature is forecasted to vary between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai and Thane are experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for the second day in a row, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Thane and Palghar districts. The alert signifies very intense rain, with Raigad still on an orange alert because of the current weather situation. Inhabitants are advised to remain vigilant as the situation develops.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

On October 21, 2024, Mumbai is experiencing persistent rainfall, with the IMD forecasting heavy showers all day. The city's temperatures vary between 25.99°C and 30.27°C, accompanied by a 71% relative humidity. Residents are facing a tough environment due to wind speeds reaching 71 km/h. The air quality index (AQI) has worsened as well, showing a low rating of 229.

Mumbai Tide Forecast

Per tide-forecast.com, there is a peak tide at 2:16 AM measuring 4.66 metres and another at 1:59 PM at 3.9 metres. The tide is forecasted to be at its lowest point at 8:17 AM, measuring 1.46 metres, and then again at 8:14 PM, when it will be 0.35 metres high. Moreover, sunrise is expected at 6:34 AM, while sunset is scheduled for 6:11 PM.

Mumbai Weekly Weather Forecast

October 22: Expect a sky that is partly cloudy with occasional rain showers or thunderstorms. The temperature will range from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius.

October 23: Mumbaikars can expect rain or thundershowers in the evening or night, and temperatures will be between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius.

October 24: Mumbaikars can expect mostly clear skies with temperatures ranging from 23 to 36 degrees Celsius.

October 25: Anticipate another predominantly sunny day, with temperatures varying between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius.

October 26: Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 24 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Weather Alerts

The IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorms in multiple regions, signaling a yellow alert. The warning indicates the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in specific areas.



The affected areas include Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur Ghats, Kolhapur, Satara, Satara Ghats, Sangli, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.



Furthermore, a yellow alert has been announced for Nasik and its Ghats, along with Ahilyanagar, Pune, and the Ghats of Pune, where thunderstorms are predicted to come with lightning, heavy rainfall, and strong winds in specific areas.

Very heavy rainfall likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar.

Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh today.… pic.twitter.com/Y3MrDlHJRL — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 20, 2024

The IMD has issued several alerts across Maharashtra:

Red Alert has been issued for Thane and Palghar districts due to extremely heavy rainfall.



Orange Alert issued for Raigad, warning residents of possible flooding and severe weather conditions.



Yellow Alerts have been issued for several districts like Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, cautioning about thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall with gusty winds.



It is anticipated that these alerts will continue until Monday and possibly even longer in certain regions.

Mazgaon, Mumbai AQI report | aqi.org

AQI In Mumbai

The Air Quality Index (AQI) shows moderate levels of standards. Individuals who have respiratory issues need to implement necessary measures to protect their well-being. Put on your mask, put on sunscreen, and bring your umbrellas as you prepare for your perfect day.