Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, occasional intense spells in isolated places | PTI

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and on Friday morning, with the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) predicting generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The weather agency also forecasted that there is a possibility of occasional intense spells in isolated places.

IMD has also issued an `orange’ alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts on Saturday.

The temperature in the city is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius over the next two days, according to the IMD.

Additionally, the weather department said in its bulletin on Saturday that heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa in the next 24 hours.

FPJ previously reported that the IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from September 14. The heavy rainfall is being caused due to a cyclonic circulation, an official said.