e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, occasional intense spells in isolated places

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, occasional intense spells in isolated places

IMD has also issued an `orange’ alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, occasional intense spells in isolated places | PTI

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and on Friday morning, with the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) predicting generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The weather agency also forecasted that there is a possibility of occasional intense spells in isolated places.

IMD has also issued an `orange’ alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts on Saturday.

The temperature in the city is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius over the next two days, according to the IMD.

Additionally, the weather department said in its bulletin on Saturday that heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa in the next 24 hours.

FPJ previously reported that the IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from September 14. The heavy rainfall is being caused due to a cyclonic circulation, an official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maha Dy CM Fadnavis on criticism on $20 billion deal row: 'Gujarat Is No Pakistan'

Maha Dy CM Fadnavis on criticism on $20 billion deal row: 'Gujarat Is No Pakistan'

Mumbai: ‘Old Kemps Corner bridge stable, safe for traffic,’ says official

Mumbai: ‘Old Kemps Corner bridge stable, safe for traffic,’ says official

Banking systems should speak to each other: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Banking systems should speak to each other: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, occasional intense spells in isolated places

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, occasional intense spells in isolated places

Mumbai: BMC on a mission to beautify the city

Mumbai: BMC on a mission to beautify the city