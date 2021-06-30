Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall today

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and a light drizzle on Wednesday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 2.64 mm, 1.54 mm and 0.76 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.13 metres is expected at 4.26 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.68 metres is likely to occur at 10.54 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature at 32.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius.

IMD on Tuesday the southwest monsoon has reached Barmer in west Rajasthan, one of its last outposts, two weeks before its normal schedule but is yet to arrive in the north Indian plains including Delhi which have been reeling under searing heat.

The northern limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, the IMD said.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days earlier than normal. It has even covered parts of north India, including Rajasthan's Barmer -- a border district and mainly desert area -- but parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are yet to receive rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)