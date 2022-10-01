e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend

The city in the past two weeks received light drizzles, and the showers receded this week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend | Photo Credit: ANI
Follow us on

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted light showers in Mumbai till the end of this week and said there was no sign of monsoon retreat from most parts of the metropolitan city.

The city in the past two weeks received light drizzles, and the showers receded this week.

The IMD forecast for the next 48 hours has said, “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend

Mumbai updates: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend

Mumbai: Two men on bike open fire at four people on Kandivali link road, one dead and three injured

Mumbai: Two men on bike open fire at four people on Kandivali link road, one dead and three injured

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend

Mumbai: State info commission initiates backlog clearing

Mumbai: State info commission initiates backlog clearing

Mumbai: Man tracks 'missing' sister, finds her dead in hotel

Mumbai: Man tracks 'missing' sister, finds her dead in hotel