Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Foggy Skies; AQI Worsens In Dream City

IMD Predicts Foggy And Misty Skies In Mumbai | FPJ/Manasi Kamble

Mumbai: According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai can expect chilly and misty mornings in the coming days, with clear skies later on. Anticipate a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius on November 26th. Morning fog or mist is expected, followed by mostly clear skies in the afternoon.

Mumbai Weather Today

On November 26, 2024, the temperature in Mumbai is currently 24°C, with an expected low of 18°C and a high of 34°C. The humidity stands at 46%, with the wind blowing at 10 km/h. The sun is scheduled to come up at 06:52 AM and go down at 05:59 PM.

Today's weather forecast suggests that the sky will have fog. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget to take your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the rays.

Tuesday, November 27, 2024 will see Mumbai with temperatures between 24.25 °C and 28.57 °C, with humidity levels hitting 42% the following day.

Air Quality Index In Mumbai

The current Air Quality Index in Mumbai is 141 today, indicating a moderate level of air pollution. The AQI in Mumbai was 150 on Thursday, classifying it as moderate.

This could result in respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, respiratory conditions, and heart problems. The primary pollutants were PM2.5 and ozone.

Weekly Weather Forecast

There will be no changes in the weather for the next few days. On November 27, the weather will range from 17-34°C with fog in the morning and some clouds later in the day. The trend will persist through November 28, with temperature ranging between 17-33°C and morning fog gradually transitioning to partly cloudy conditions. Expect cloudy conditions and temperatures between 19 and 33°C on November 29-30.