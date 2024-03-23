Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Temperature To Take Dip During Weekend | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to another day of clear skies and gentle breezes, maintaining the pleasant weather streak. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted sunny conditions for both the city and its suburbs throughout the morning and the rest of the day.

Temperature Update

The minimum temperature in Mumbai today is 22°C, with a maximum expected temperature of 35°C. Expect the mercury to remain steady around 26°C. Winds are blowing steadily at a speed of 7.96 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 11.2 km/h at 310 degrees. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set around 06:48 PM.

Forecast For The Upcoming Week

Looking ahead, Mumbai's weekly weather forecast predicts temperatures of 24°C on Sunday, followed by 25°C on both Monday and Tuesday next week.

AQI For Today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai is currently at 118, categorised as Moderate. SAFAR-India advises AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.

Residents of Mumbai can expect a delightful day with clear skies, mild temperatures and moderate air quality. While engaging in outdoor activities, it's wise to take precautionary measures due to the moderate AQI levels. With stable weather patterns forecasted for the weekend, individuals can plan their activities accordingly, while staying vigilant for any changes in the atmosphere.